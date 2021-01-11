Iran progressing “quite rapidly” in 20% enrichment: Grossi

“It is clear that we don’t have many months ahead of us. We have weeks,” Grossi said in an interview for the Reuters Next conference.

“I must take it seriously because it’s the law,” Grossi said, adding that he believed the Islamic Republic’s government intended to implement it.

Grossi said Iran was progressing “quite rapidly” in 20% enrichment and that based on estimations it would be able to reach about 10 kilograms a month at its facility in Fordow.

“There will have to be a clear understanding on how the initial terms and provisions of the JCPOA (nuclear deal) are going to be recompiled with,” Grossi said.

As announced on the last Monday, Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility.

Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

The Iranian parliament approved a bill in December aimed at the lifting of sanctions after the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfil commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist.

