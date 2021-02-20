Israel expanding region’s only nuclear bomb factory ‘Dimona’

In a tweet on Sat., Foreign Minister Zarif pointed to the move taken by the Zionist regime in development and expansion of nuclear site ‘Dimona’ and lashed out at the lack of reaction from Western officials in this regard.

“Israel is expanding Dimona, the region's only nuclear bomb factory. @POTUS @iaeaorg @BorisJohnson @EmmanuelMacron #AngelaMerkel Gravely concerned? Concerned? A little? Care to comment? I thought so,” Zarif wrote.

In his twitter message, Zarif mentioned the twitter accounts of US President, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at top of his message.

Based on the report, new construction has been carried out near the Dimona nuclear power plant and the nuclear recycling station, for which an area of 140 meters long and 50 meters wide has been excavated, and the nature of these constructions is still unknown.

According to the report, these activities started in late 2018 or early 2019 and are now coming to an end and have not been observed before, because the last image of the Dimona nuclear site, according to Google Earth images, dates back to 2011.

The “Nego” Nuclear Research Center (known as Dimona) was built in the 1950s and type of its activity was hiding until 1986, when a Zionist nuclear scientist named Mordechai Vanunu fled to Britain and made a revelation on the nuclear site.

