Hashd al-Sha’abi smashes ISIL positions in Iraq’s Tal Afar

The series of counter-terrorist operations of the Iraqi PMU forces continue in different parts of the country. The Hash al-Sha’abi forces launched a new operation against Takfiris in Iraq’s Nineveh province, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit’s forces pounded the positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists in the city of Tal Afar during the large-scale operation. Security sources said that one of the dangerous Takfiri elements was identified and arrested during the operation.

Yesterday, Khudair al-Matrouhi Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit in Nineveh province reacted to reports in some media outlets that ISIS Takfiri terrorists have infiltrated parts of the province. ISIL Takfiri terrorists have not infiltrated Iraq’s Nineveh province in recent months, he said.

All routes of Takfiri infiltration into this province have been blocked for months, PMU commander in Nineveh province continued.

In recent months, ISIL Takfiri terrorists have carried out movements in Iraq’s Nineveh province, all of which were quickly confronted, he said, adding that careful monitoring of Takfiri movements has so far prevented them from infiltrating Nineveh province.

