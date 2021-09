Second Brigadier General Bahman Bahmard said that experts and technical staff of Mehrabad’s Shahid Lashkari Air Force Base have overhauled an F-27 airliner.

After spending about 30,000 man-hours, this aircraft has successfully passed all ground and flight tests, he said.

It will soon be delivered to the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

