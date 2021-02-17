Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 17

Etemad:

Waiting for good days of the bourse

Ettela’at:

Renegotiating JCPOA is impossible, Rouhani tells Swiss counterpart

Rocket attack against Erbil airport destroys two CIA aircraft, injures five Americans

Marine Security Belt drill underway with presence of Iran, Russia, India, China

Iran:

Closing of JCPOA window means expansion of Iran nuclear program: Zarif

Jomhuri Eslami:

Iran, Russia start naval drill

US removes Ansarullah from the terrorist list

Kayhan:

Foreign Policy: JCPOA acts as leverage for US / Iran contained Maximum Pressure with Resistance Economy

US base smashed with 24 rockets / Taking revenge on occupiers this time in Erbil

MAH