Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 17

Etemad:
Waiting for good days of the bourse
Ettela’at:
Renegotiating JCPOA is impossible, Rouhani tells Swiss counterpart
Rocket attack against Erbil airport destroys two CIA aircraft, injures five Americans
Marine Security Belt drill underway with presence of Iran, Russia, India, China
Iran:
Closing of JCPOA window means expansion of Iran nuclear program: Zarif
Jomhuri Eslami:
Iran, Russia start naval drill
US removes Ansarullah from the terrorist list
Kayhan:
Foreign Policy: JCPOA acts as leverage for US / Iran contained Maximum Pressure with Resistance Economy
US base smashed with 24 rockets / Taking revenge on occupiers this time in Erbil
