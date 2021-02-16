Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 16

Jomhoori Eslami
Health Minister warns of fourth COVID-19 wave
Protestors rally against anti-Muslim bill in France
China, Russia call for multilateral talks to return US to JCPOA
Iran
Leader to deliver speech on anniv. of Tabriz uprising
Iran says fully committed to Hormuz Peace endeavor (HOPE)
Etela’at
Iran warns of halting NPT’s Additional Protocol in case JCPOA demands not met
Rouhani says JCPOA steps reversible if US lifts sanctions
Kayhan
Yemeni Ansarullah targets two Saudi airports
Bernier Sanders: 50 million Americans suffer hunger, food insecurity
Javan
Iran, Qatar FMs discuss bilateral, regional developments in Tehran
Health Minister warns of spread of British mutant of COVID1-19 in Iran
MR
Your Comment