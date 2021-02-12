Italy underlines revival of Iran nuclear deal

In a video message, a copy of which has appeared on the website of the Iranian Embassy in Rome, Elisabetta Belloni said Italy is eagerly awaiting the resumption of talks on the Iran nuclear deal, which is "an essential tool for securing and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the region."

Referring to the historical and ancient relations between Rome and Tehran, the Italian Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the friendship between the two countries has become more visible and deeper over time.

Pointing to the 106-year long diplomatic relations between Iran and Italy, the Italian diplomat stated that this bilateral relationship is based on mutual respect and the shared will for dialogue and the development of innovative and fruitful cooperation in line with the interests of the people of the two countries.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she addressed the problem of the Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts of the two countries to combat it, and expressed hope that the virus would be eradicated through joint international efforts.

After the illegitimate US exit from the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, the European countries remained indifferent to making up for Iran’s losses in violation of the deal forcing Tehran to reduce its JCPOA commitments.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt implementing the additional protocol.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran illegitimate sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

In relevant remarks, the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warned yesterday of more reduction of JCPOA commitments by Iran when the Feb.20 deadline expires. Zarif talked of the possibility of more developing the nuclear program and reducing cooperation with IAEA inspectors if the US and E3 continue their non-compliance with their JCPOA commitments.

Furthermore, President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday that Iran has not seen any goodwill gesture from the new US administration to revive the nuclear accord.

