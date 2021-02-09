Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 09

Jomhoori Eslami

Leader agrees to pardon, commute sentences of near 4000 convicts on threshold of Islamic Revolution anniv.

Islamic Revolution marked biggest fiasco for Pahlavi dynasty, US regime

Iran

Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday

Zarif urges Biden to correct JCPOA comments

Leader’s message delivered to Putin

Etela’at

Parl. Speaker: White House changes do not affect Iran’s policies in strategic ties with Russia

Iran to administer 1.3 million vaccines by March

Kayhan

US-Saudi coalition’s blockage of Sana’a airport has led to death of over 80,000 patients

Parliament speaker delivers Leader’s message to Russian govt. representative

MR