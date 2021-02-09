Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 09

Jomhoori Eslami
Leader agrees to pardon, commute sentences of near 4000 convicts on threshold of Islamic Revolution anniv.
Islamic Revolution marked biggest fiasco for Pahlavi dynasty, US regime
Iran
Leader pardons, commutes a number of convicts’ sentences on threshold of Islamic Revolution anniv.
Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday
Zarif urges Biden to correct JCPOA comments
Leader’s message delivered to Putin
Etela’at
Parl. Speaker: White House changes do not affect Iran’s policies in strategic ties with Russia
Leader commutes, pardons 3,840 convicts on Islamic Revolution anniv.
Iran to administer 1.3 million vaccines by March
Kayhan
US-Saudi coalition’s blockage of Sana’a airport has led to death of over 80,000 patients
Parliament speaker delivers Leader’s message to Russian govt. representative
Leader pardons, commutes sentences of near 4000 convicts on Islamic Revolutionary anniversary
MR
