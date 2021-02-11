Iran to become COVID-19 vaccine production hub in region

Dr. Saeed Namaki broke the news on Thu. on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of healthcare and treatment centers of the Ministry in various areas of the country and stated, “Today, the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, disease seriously. Under such tough and difficult situation, we managed to commission at least 2,500 ICU beds as well as hundreds of hospital beds across the country.”

Giant steps have been taken by the Ministry of Health in the field of offering high-quality medical and healthcare services to the noble people of the country, Dr. Namazi emphasized.

On the other hand, the Ministry has managed to manufacture many products in the fields of medicine and medical equipment, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, senior official of the ministry pointed to the salient achievements of this ministry and added, “Every week, medical and healthcare treatment centers are commissioned in various parts of the country, so that 1,400 medical and healthcare treatment projects will be put into operation by April of the next Iranian year (to start March 21, 2021).”

He then reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran will be turned into a regional hub in producing COVID-19 vaccine in the next three months.

In addition, the country would be considered as one of the chief exporters of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine, in the world, the Health Minister Namaki added.

