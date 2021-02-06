Hopes rise for Persian leopard survival in western Iran

Mehrdad Fathi-Beiranvand, the director of Lorestan province’s DoE office, said on Saturday that in the past months, several images of the big cats have been taken by the trap cameras in the mountainous areas of Sefidkouh protected zone, near Khorramabad.

He pointed to the favorable conservation measures such as the construction of surveillance and environmental checkpoints in the highlands and holding classes and workshops on wildlife protection, as well as the efforts of the local park rangers and their role in increasing the security of SefidKouh Protected Area as the main factors behind making the area a suitable habitat for the endangered species.

Beiranvand expressed hope that the Sefidkouh protected area will turn into suitable habitat and help the population of endangered animals, including wild boar, goats and Persian leopards, to grow.

Persian leopards are among the most endangered species in the world. It has been listed as "endangered" in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Iran is one of its main habitats.

