Dissolving Iraqi army ‘an Israeli desire implemented by US’

"The political process in Iraq started wrongly and that the Vienna Conference in 1992 classified Iraq as sectarian," Mahmoud Othman, a leading member of the Kurdistan Coalition in the Iraqi Parliament, was quoted as saying by Iraqi Maloomah news agency.

"America and Britain divided Iraq in a sectarian manner," he added.

Othman said, "The US began to rule Iraq directly after 2003 [invasion] while it did not have a clear strategy in the country."

"Dissolving the army and the division Iraq was an Israeli desire and America tried to implemented it,” the Iraqi politician asserted.

Back in 2003, after the US invasion of Iraq and by the collapse of Saddam’s regime, L. Paul Bremer, the US administrator to Iraq and the head of the so-called Coalition Provisional Authority, planted the seeds of such plots by a number of measures, including the dissolving of the regular Iraqi military forces.

