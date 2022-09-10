Lebanese security forces arrest 8 ISIL terrorists in Beqaa

Citing security sources, Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper reported three members of the detainees were terrorists who had planned to attack the headquarters of the Lebanese army and several other targets in this country.

Five others were among the elements who were recruited by ISIL to carry out terrorist attacks, according to this report.

The source also added that most of the members had Lebanese citizenship and one of them was an immigrant who lived in Latin America.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese army announced the arrest of members of the ISIL group and pointed out that these elements were carrying weapons and ammunition.

