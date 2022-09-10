  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 10, 2022, 6:00 PM

Lebanese security forces arrest 8 ISIL terrorists in Beqaa

Lebanese security forces arrest 8 ISIL terrorists in Beqaa

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Launching several intelligence operations, the Lebanese security forces managed to arrest eight members of the ISIL terrorist organization in the Qaraoun area in Beqaa province of Lebanon.

Citing security sources, Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper reported three members of the detainees were terrorists who had planned to attack the headquarters of the Lebanese army and several other targets in this country.

Five others were among the elements who were recruited by ISIL to carry out terrorist attacks, according to this report.

The source also added that most of the members had Lebanese citizenship and one of them was an immigrant who lived in Latin America.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese army announced the arrest of members of the ISIL group and pointed out that these elements were carrying weapons and ammunition.

RHM/FNA14010619000272

News Code 191242
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191242/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News