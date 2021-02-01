Borrell, Blinken discuss revival of JCPOA: report

The new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell on Thursday.

Peter Stano, EU foreign policy spokesperson confirmed today that Blinken and Borrell held a phone talk to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Laurence Norman, the correspondent of the Wall Street Journal in Brussell tweeted the news, quoting Stano.

"It wasn't mentioned specifically in either EU or US readout but @ExtSpoxEU confirms @ABlinken @JosepBorrellF spoke about #IranDeal revival during their call last week," Norman wrote on Monday.

This is while the statements published by the EU Foreign Policy website and the US State Department website did not mention the Borrell and Blinken talk on the JCPOA.

Accordingly, Borrell and Blinken also discussed strengthening US relations with the European Union in the new era, as well as Washington's return to international agreements, including the Paris Climate Agreement.

Previously, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on the Biden administration to save time by rejoining the Iran nuclear deal that Trump quit in 2018, rather than seeking to negotiate a new arms control accord.

