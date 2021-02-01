Beijing criticizes US sanctions against Syrian nation

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called US economic sanctions against the Syrian people illegal.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also stressed the support for resolving the country's political crisis under the right of national sovereignty in accordance with the will and interests of its people.

During the talks, the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as ways to expand them and strengthen the common interests of Beijing and Damascus, as well as the situation in the region and global developments.

The Chinese Foreign Minister expressed his country's gratitude to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for his support of China in terms of combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

He also announced China's readiness to provide support and assistance to the Syrian people in dealing with the consequences of the virus via sending medical, and food aid including shipments of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine.

RHM/5136323