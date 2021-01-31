  1. Culture
Iran to rebuild Al-Biruni tomb in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage ordered for necessary coordination with Afghanistan for the reconstruction of the tomb of Abu Rayhan Al-Biruni, an Iranian scientist and mathematician, in Ghazni, Afghanistan.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts (CHTH) Ali Asghar Mounesan, on Sunday, said that due to the fact that Al-Biruni tomb has been destroyed and is not in a satisfactory situation, he has urged his deputy Mohammad Hassan Talebian to accelerate the reconstruction process.

"Iran enjoys good knowledge for the reconstruction of historical monuments and has prominent experts in this field," he said, "Therefore, we will help Afghanistan to reconstruct the tomb of Abu Rihan Al-Biruni."

Abu Rayhan Al-Biruni was an Iranian scholar and polymath during the Islamic Golden Age.

He has been variously called as the "founder of Indology", "Father of Comparative Religion", "Father of modern geodesy", and the first anthropologist.

