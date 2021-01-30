Bitter experience of war must not be repeated in Caucasus

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a press conference after meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov on Saturday.

He further expressed his appreciation for the hospitality of the country and noted that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be very vital and central to the future of the peaceful region of the Caucasus, adding that necessary measures must be adopted to avoid the repetition of war in this region.

The Iranian diplomat maintained that Nakhchivan plays a key role in the expansion of North-South and the South-West Corridors.

“In this way, We can connect the Persian Gulf to Russia and to the Black Sea," he said, noting that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will play a very important role in all these corridors.

Zarif, who is in Nakhchivan for the last stage of his regional tour, met with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to discuss the bilateral and regional issues and the latest regional developments.

