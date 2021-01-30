Iran at forefront of fight against drug-trafficking

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in a letter to the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Fathy Ismail Waly on Saturday.

He further criticized the inaction of relevant international organizations in the battle against drug-trafficking.

According to Gharibabadi, Iranian law enforcement officers have confiscated more than 1147 tons of various illicit drugs in 2020 which shows a 41 percent growth compared to 2019.

The Iranian diplomat further noted that Iran's anti-narcotics forces had 2851 armed clashes with drug traffickers in the past year which led to the dismantling of 2196 drug gangs and the martyrdom of 10 Iranian officers in 2020.

FA/IRN 84204648