  1. Politics
Jan 26, 2021, 6:30 PM

Indonesia sends seized Iran tanker to Batam for investigation

Indonesia sends seized Iran tanker to Batam for investigation

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian- and Panamanian-flagged vessels seized by Indonesian authorities are making their way to dock at Batam island in the country's Riau Islands province for further investigation, an Indonesia coast guard spox. said.

The two supertankers, with crew members from Iran and China, were seized last Sunday (Jan 24) in Indonesian waters near Kalimantan island. 

The MT Horse, owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company and MT Freya, managed by Shanghai Future Ship Management Co, had a total of 61 crew members on board.

"The ships will arrive in Batam at around 3pm to 4pm later today," Wisnu Pramandita, spokesman of the Indonesian coast guard, told Reuters.

Wisnu said some of the crew remained in the supertankers, but others were being detained on coast guard ships for questioning while the investigation was underway.

Wisnu told Reuters on Monday that the ships were "caught red-handed" transferring oil from MT Horse to MT Freya and that there was an oil spill around the receiving tanker.

Iran said on Monday that MT Horse was seized over a "technical issue" and had asked Indonesia to explain the seizure.

ZZ/IRN84199848/PR

News Code 169079

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News