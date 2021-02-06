Veep orders construction of petchem project in W Iran

Construction of GTPP Eslamabad-e Gharb project in the form of 4 complexes and 3 implementation phases officially started on Saturday, February 6.

The event coincides with the third anniversary of the Kermanshah earthquake and on the eve of the 43rd anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The CEO of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Behzad Mohammadi, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh and Es’hagh Jahanigiri attended a ceremony to break grounds for construction of this giant plant

The $545-million GTPP project of Eslamabad-e Gharb will be constructed by the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) with the technical savvy of the Petrochemical Research and Technology Company and is aimed at implementing value chain projects for the production of polypropylene from natural gas.

The plant is being built on a 54-hectare land at Zagros Special Economic Zone. It will create 4,500 direct jobs during the construction period.

2.1 mcm of natural gas will be fed to the plant on a daily basis, most of which will be supplied from the sixth national gas pipeline from Assaluyeh and part of it from Ilam Refinery.

GTPP Eslamabad-e Gharb Petrochemical Project with a total annual capacity of 960,000 tons will be built in three phases of natural gas to methanol conversion with an annual capacity of 660,000 tons, conversion of methanol to propylene with an annual capacity of 120,000 tons and finally the production of polypropylene with an annual capacity of 120,000 tons.

