  1. Economy
Jan 22, 2021, 10:34 AM

25th Iran Oil Show opens in Tehran

25th Iran Oil Show opens in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – The 25th Iran Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show) opened at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday and will go through Monday January 25.

The four-day exhibition was inaugurated by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in a ceremony attended by private sector industrialists, representatives of the parliament as well as producers and operators in the industry.

According to Majid Boujarzadeh, the director of the Iran Oil Show, domestic production is the focus of the event, with the slogan “National Oil, Iranian Goods and Services."

The fair is held under strict health protocols and only oil industry experts are allowed in the showcase.

MR/

News Code 168852

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News