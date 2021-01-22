25th Iran Oil Show opens in Tehran

The four-day exhibition was inaugurated by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in a ceremony attended by private sector industrialists, representatives of the parliament as well as producers and operators in the industry.

According to Majid Boujarzadeh, the director of the Iran Oil Show, domestic production is the focus of the event, with the slogan “National Oil, Iranian Goods and Services."

The fair is held under strict health protocols and only oil industry experts are allowed in the showcase.

MR/