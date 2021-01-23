Gas condensate output increases from SPGF: Official

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Behzad Salari pointed to the increase of gas volume in phases 6, 7 and 8 and added, “Statistics showed that approx. 18,181,000 barrels of gas condensates have been produced in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 20), showing about 14 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

He put the gas condensates produced in the first seven months of the past Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 20, 2019) in 4th refinery hit more than 15,985 barrels.

He went on to say that more than 135,821 tons of propane and 85,147 tons of butane was produced at 4th Refinery of South Pars Gas Field from March 21 to Oct. 20, 2019.

The production of gas from South Pars Joint Gas Field in the current government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” has registered a 2.5-fold hike, Director of 4th Refinery of South Pars Gas Field (SPGF) added.

