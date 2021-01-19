S Arabia, UAE unable to be observers of Disarmament Conf.

Accordingly, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh on Tue. pointed to the destabilizing history and destructive role of Saudi Arabia in the region and formation of a war coalition against its neighbor that led to killing civilians and destruction of infrastructures in that country as well as the spread of insecurity and instability in the region and described the presence of Saudi Arabia as observing member of the Disarmament Conference in Geneva ‘destructive’.

Iran's move in preventing Saudi Arabia and the UAE from entering the Disarmament Conference stems from the Islamic Republic of Iran's concern for maintaining the status the Disarmament Conference as the only international multilateral body in the field of nuclear disarmament, he added.

Iran’s envoy to the UN Office in Geneva described Saudi Arabia as leader of the coalition for war and aggression against its neighbors and the largest warehouse of destabilizing weapons in the region as well as a country that pursues its questionable nuclear program away from the oversight of relevant international bodies.

He went on to say that Saudi Arabia cannot have a constructive presence in the issues related to the disarmament.

"As experience shows, Saudi Arabia is abusing the meetings and discussions of the Disarmament Conference only to distort the public opinion and project its mistakes and crimes in Yemen," he added.

MA/FNA13991030000973