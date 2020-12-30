Poland’s Raków eyeing Iranian goalie Niazmand: report

In a report, ‘Sports.pl’ named 25-year-old Niazmand as ‘one of the best goalkeepers in Asia’, but also noting that the acquisition will ‘not be easy’ for the Polish team.

Raków stands second in the Polish top league, Ekstraklasa, with 28 points from 14 matches. The team’s head coach Marek Papszun is reportedly seeking to boost the defense and is considering Niazmand as a candidate for safeguarding the net.

The report points to Niazmand’s record of not conceding a goal for 940 minutes in the Iranian Professional League, adding that the goalie may be unknown in Europe but this is not the case in Asia.

Niazmand made his first debut for the Iranian National Football Team in October against Uzbekistan.

The player has a contract with Sepahan till summer 2021. The Polish outlet says Raków officials may also try to acquire the player on a six-month loan before signing another contract with him.

