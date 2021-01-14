Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 14

Arman-e Melli:

Impeaching Trump in his last 48 hours in office

Aftab:

Koreans failed in freeing the tanker

Ebtekar:

Iran to import vaccine soon: health minister

Iran angry with proposal of Korean side

Etemad:

Trump to be impeached for 2nd time

Ettela’at:

Pres. orders to deal with crypto miners

Iran’s biggest expeditionary sea base becomes operational

Javan:

Impeachment with fear of riot

Jonhoori Eslami:

Bitcoin blamed for recent blackouts

Makran helicopter carrier joins Navy

Khorasan:

New shame; Congress turned into garrison

Kayhan:

Iranian covid vaccine effective against virus variants: expert

Makran helicopter carrier, Zereh missile launcher join Navy

