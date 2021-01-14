Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 14

Arman-e Melli:
Impeaching Trump in his last 48 hours in office
Aftab:
Koreans failed in freeing the tanker
Ebtekar:
Iran to import vaccine soon: health minister
Iran angry with proposal of Korean side
Etemad:
Trump to be impeached for 2nd time
Ettela’at:
Pres. orders to deal with crypto miners
Iran’s biggest expeditionary sea base becomes operational
Javan:
Impeachment with fear of riot
Jonhoori Eslami:
Bitcoin blamed for recent blackouts
Makran helicopter carrier joins Navy
Khorasan:
New shame; Congress turned into garrison
Kayhan:
Iranian covid vaccine effective against virus variants: expert
Makran helicopter carrier, Zereh missile launcher join Navy
