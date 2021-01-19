Ansarullah committed to Stockholm Peace Agreement: Spox

Following a phone conversation with the Swedish envoy in Yemen, Ansarullah Spokesman Mohammad Abdul-Salam reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to the provisions of the Stockholm Peace Agreement.

"During our telephone talks, the Swedish representative was informed about the actions of the mercenaries of the Saudi aggressor coalition… We also emphasized the desire to implement the Swedish peace agreement and its continuation, as well as positive efforts in the prisoner exchange case,” he said.

Earlier, Abdul-Salam had said that the Saudi coalition had relied on US President Donald Trump's administration for invading Yemen and continuing the war in the country.

However, he noted, those who counted on Trump should assess the current situation – following his election defeat – and stop the invasion of Yemen immediately.

Stockholm Agreement was reached in December 2018 following a round of peace negotiations between Ansarullah delegates and Riyadh-sponsored loyalists to ex-president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Saudi-led aggression, which has been accompanied with an all-out siege of the Arab world’s already poorest nation, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, displaced millions of people, and turned Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

