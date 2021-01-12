Iran's largest oil field to be developed by KAC HQ: Cmdr.

The development project of Ahvaz oil field as the third-largest oil field in the world and the largest oil field in the country, as well as the Reshadat oil field, which will be carried out by Khatam al-Anbiya construction Headquarters, is a symbol of resistance and technical and managerial power of the country, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya construction Headquarters stated, explaining the two contracts for the development of the mentioned oilfields.

According to the contract, Khatam al-Anbiya construction Headquarters will dig 41 wells, providing the ground for extracting more than 33,000 barrels of crude oil production from the Ahvaz field.

The project will be implemented in two parts: surface and construction of offshore structures and sub-part, including drilling 20 wells which will add more than 19,000 barrels per day to the country's oil production, he said.

The Reshadat oil field for the Iranian nation is a reminder of the hostility of the Americans during the imposed war, and today it can be shown to the enemies as a symbol of the country's resistance and technical and managerial ability, he stressed.

