Ghader Rahimzadeh named Khatam alAnbia Air Defense Base chief

The text of order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution is read as follows,

Given the commitment, merit and valuable experiences and at the proposal of the Chief Commander of Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, you are appointed as the Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

A synergistic and transformational approach for the impenetrable defense of the country's skies is expected from you by using the high capabilities and capacity of the Armed Forces and the country as well as strengthening integrated network system and controlling of the air defense.

I wish you evermore success and prosperity in the new position.

Here, I seize this opportunity to express my thanks to the unsparing and valuable services of former commander of the Air Defense Base Major General Mousavi.

MA/5200385