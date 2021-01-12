Kyrgyzstan eager to transit goods via Iran's southern ports

Avazbek Abdurazakov made the remarks in his meeting with the Managing Director of Iran’s Port and Maritime Organization Mohammad Rastad.

Emphasizing his country's interest in the transit of goods through Iranian ports, Abdurazakov said, "Due to the closure of the border between China and Kyrgyzstan, the transit of goods through the southern ports of Iran to the Sarakhs-Kyrgyzstan border is of considerable importance. It is hoped that this capacity can be used."

Welcoming the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Mohammad Rastad, for his part, said, "Iran is ready to upgrade its port, naval and training capabilities for mutual benefit with Kyrgyzstan."

He considered the port capacities in the coastal strip of southern and northern Iran significant, saying, "Due to the active presence of operators and appropriate equipment in the north and south of the country, it is possible to provide services with the highest quality and the lowest cost to the owners of goods."

Referring to the development of the Chabahar port and the launch of the Zahedan-Chabahar railway, Rastad added, "The port has a great potential for the transit of goods to Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan."

He pointed to Iran-India-Afghanistan tripartite memorandum on Chabahar transit port development, saying, "The MoU is such that other countries can join it and take advantage of its unique features, so this is a good opportunity for Kyrgyz traders on the issue of goods transit."

During the meeting, it was decided to form a technical working group to further study the cooperation between the two countries with the aim of transit of goods through the southern ports of Iran.

