Iran exporting heavy water to eight countries: AEOI spox

“Iran’s heavy water is currently exported to eight countries,” Behrouz Kamalvandi also said in a televised interview on Monday evening.

Noting that the country has never stopped producing heavy water and, in fact, has made good progress so far in this regard, Kamalvandi said that Iran must have its own nuclear power plants, and produce the fuel required for those plants, as well as the nuclear medicine it needs.

"The development of Iran's nuclear industry is unstoppable," he said, adding, "We must not allow the country's nuclear industry to be harmed."

Kamalvandi stressed that there is no doubt that we would defeat global arrogance in all areas, especially in the nuclear industry.

Referring to the achievements of the Iranian nuclear deal 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, the ten- or eight-year restrictions on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program imposed by the JCPOA, will ultimately be lifted, and the country will have no limit by the tenth year.

"In the nuclear industry, we seek to provide the fuel needed by nuclear power plants so that if they do not give it to us for 2 years, we can at least be self-sufficient."

He said after the conclusion of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, some countries were even willing to invest in the production of the fuel required for Iranian nuclear power plants inside the country, but the Americans prevented them from doing so.

Kamalvandi concluded, "The JCPOA was our first major experience in the world, and as a diplomat, I declare that with this deal, we were able to solve many problems."

