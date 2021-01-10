Trump's regime disaster for world, bully against Iran

In a tweet on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh noted, “Trump's regime was a disaster for the world & a vicious bully against Iranian nation.

It's almost gone, but its toxic LEGACY lives on for the time being, as some of his (alleged) critics in EU now advocating to use his LEGACY to blackmail #Iran.

Hypocrisy in theory & practice!”

US President Donald Trump has finally acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and promised an orderly and smooth transition of power after he sparked a bloody riot in the US Capitol on Wednesday.

After two months of refusal to accept his defeat in the November 3 election, Trump sparked violence in the Capitol, calling on his supporters to “fight like hell.”

Subsequently, armed protesters broke into the US Capitol, forcing the chamber to halt the ongoing vote to certify Biden’s election win.

MNA/IRN 84180974