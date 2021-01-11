Deputy FM urges Korea to avoid politicizing seizure of tanker

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs urged his Korean counterpart to avoid politicizing the seizure of tanker in a meeting on Sunday.

CBI governor to host S. Korean delegation on Mon.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran informed that he is going to have a meeting with the visiting South Korean delegation on Monday.

Installation of IR2M reactors underway: MP

The spokesperson for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said the installation of “IR2M” reactors has started in line with a counteractive plan to lift sanctions approved by the lawmakers.

Iran exports $512mn copper cathodes in nine months: IRICA

Iran has exported 80,000 tons of copper cathodes and parts, valued at $512 million, in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22).

Govt. urged to expel IAEA inspectors if sanctions not lifted

An Iranian lawmaker said that if sanctions are not lifted, the government should expel inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from the country and halt voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol.

Iranian oil tankers entering Venezuelan, Syrian ports

Tankertrackers reported that the Iranian oil and gasoline tankers have reached near Syria and Venezuela.

Karimi quits coaching career as making FFIRI presidency bid

Legendary Iranian footballer Ali Karimi says he is no more interested in the coaching career after he registered to compete in the Iranian Football Federation’s presidential race.

Declining trend of COVID-19 deaths continuing in Iran

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry, the declining trend of COVID-19 infections and deaths is continuing.

Light vehicle output grows 19% in nine months

Iranian carmakers produced 625,300 light vehicles during the nine months to Dec. 20, 2020, witnessing an 18.8% jump in comparison with the corresponding period of the last year.

FA