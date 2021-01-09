Iran among 5 manufacturers of high-power lasers in world

Specialists and scientists of Iran's nuclear industry in the National Center for Laser Science and Technology succeeded in obtaining valuable achievements in the field of high-power lasers, which made Iran one of the top five manufacturers of high-power lasers in the world.

The 10 kw high-power laser test operation was successfully carried out in the presence of the head of Iran National Center for Laser Science and Technology and deputy of Mobarakeh Steel Company on December 10, 2020.

In November of last year, the National Center for Laser Science and Technology of Iran signed a contract with Mobarakeh Steel Company for the production and manufacture of 10kw high-power fiber lasers. In the spring of next year, this laser is supposed to replace the European gas laser available in Mobarakeh Steel Company.

