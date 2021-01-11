  1. Politics
Jan 11, 2021, 10:28 PM

Pres. Rouhani:

Providing, producing safe COVID-19 vaccine, govt. main goal

Providing, producing safe COVID-19 vaccine, govt. main goal

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that providing, supplying and producing a safe coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine is the main objective of his administration.

Following the writing of a comprehensive report on salient activities and performances of knowledge-based companies and different centers including Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) in producing Iranian coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine, Rouhani emphasized, “Ensuring health of people is the first goal and top priority of government dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence’.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the unflinching efforts of knowledge-based companies and Execution of Imam Khomeini Order for producing Iranian COVID-19 vaccine and added, “Therefore, the government is seriously determined to back knowledge-based companies, all centers that try to produce and purchase the COVID-19 vaccine wholeheartedly.”

MA/5119858

News Code 168395

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News