Providing, producing safe COVID-19 vaccine, govt. main goal

Following the writing of a comprehensive report on salient activities and performances of knowledge-based companies and different centers including Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) in producing Iranian coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine, Rouhani emphasized, “Ensuring health of people is the first goal and top priority of government dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence’.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the unflinching efforts of knowledge-based companies and Execution of Imam Khomeini Order for producing Iranian COVID-19 vaccine and added, “Therefore, the government is seriously determined to back knowledge-based companies, all centers that try to produce and purchase the COVID-19 vaccine wholeheartedly.”

