Europeans not tolerating Iran's self-reliance, independence

Speaking in an interview, Kamal Kharrazi spoke about Iran’s relations with European countries and their non-commitment to the JCPOA.

Referring to the meeting with European Leaders in Brussel, the former Iranian Foreign Minister said, “Reviewing the memories of my tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I can say that, Iran’s relations with the Europeans were very close, but they did not stop their mischievous moves against the country.”

A lot of work has been done during the meetings, however, they broke their words and nothing changed in favor of the country, he said, adding, “This shows that there are fundamental differences between Iran and these countries.”

Such differences stem from the Iranian nation's spirit of independence in terms of not relying on foreign countries, he underlined, saying that Europeans do not tolerate such self-reliance and resort to many tools to prevent it.

