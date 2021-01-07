Fakhrizadeh assassination to be definitely avenged: top cmdr.

Speaking on Thu. on the occasion of fortieth days after the assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that time and place of revenge will be determined by the Revolutionary Front.

He pointed to the salient characteristics of martyr Dr. Fakhrizadeh and said, “With his perseverance, martyr Fakhrizadeh continued the path of science and knowledge.”

Martyr Fakhrizadeh was persecuted by the most vicious and cruelest people in the world for two decades, he said, adding, “Martyr Fakhrizadeh stood firm and took giant strides in in the field of science and knowledge.”

Major General Bagheri pointed to the establishment of Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) and said, “Launching SPND was one of salient move taken by martyr Dr. Fakhrizadeh.”

Martyr Fakhrizadeh carried out researches against unconventional weapons, which was unique of its kind, he said, adding, “Manufacturing an X-ray system to combat smuggling, import and transfer of weapons and explosives and most importantly production of rapid COVID-19 diagnostic kits as well as production of coronavirus vaccines were of the other measures taken by Martyr Fakhrizadeh.”

He pointed to the similarities between assassins of martyr Gen. Soleimani and martyr Dr. Fakhrizadeh and stated, “The important point that should be taken into consideration is that the two martyrs were assassinated by the cruelest and vicious persons i.e. US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on November 27 in a multi-pronged attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

MA/5116482