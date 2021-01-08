40th day of Dr. Fakhrizadeh's martyrdom commemorated

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of forty days after the assassination of Iranian prominent nuclear scientists Martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was held in Tehran on Thu. in the presence of families of martyrs of nuclear scientists.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on November 27 in a multi-pronged attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.