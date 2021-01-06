Trump supporters gather to dispute election defeat (+VIDEO)

Supporters of President Trump descended on Washington, D.C., on Tuesday ahead of planned protests against Congress's expected certification of the Electoral College results, the Hill reported.

Demonstrators gathered in the nation's capital ahead of a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 electoral win over Trump.

The usually calm, quadrennial affair of certifying the electoral vote has drawn major attention this year as Trump presses GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate to object to the results in several battleground states.

Trump has rallied his supporters with evidence-challenged claims that widespread voter fraud and irregularities cost him a second term in office, and demonstrators Wednesday are expected to rally around the mantra of “Stop the Steal.”

The president is also expected to make an appearance at 11 a.m. Wednesday to rally supporters in person, tweeting that he's anticipating “BIG CROWDS.”

Permits were approved for Women For America First's “March for Trump” at the Ellipse on Wednesday, for the Eighty Percent Coalition's “Rally for Revival” in Freedom Plaza on Tuesday, and for The Silent Majority's protest on the National Mall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

District officials are bracing for potentially violent clashes between Trump’s supporters and counterprotesters, with Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) activating the National Guard to support law enforcement during the demonstrations.

Authorities are eager to avoid the kind of violence that has surrounded other past pro-Trump demonstrations. Members of the Proud Boys, a prominent far-right group, nearly clashed in December with counterprotesters before being cut off by law enforcement. But later in the night, four people were stabbed near a bar known to be frequented by the far-right group.

Trump, who has yet to concede he lost the November election, has promoted the protests on his Twitter account.

"I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS!," Trump tweeted.

In another tweet on Wed., Trump wrote, “If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency.”

“Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!” Trump said.

MNA/PR