US recent moves in region ‘sign of fear: Badr Org. Chief says

Speaking on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyr Gen. Qassem Soleimani at Tehran University’s Campus on Fri., Al-Amiri reiterated that the US government has resorted to taking malicious actions in the region from its fear.

The path of martyrs is mixed with blood and resistance forces will never retreat from this path, he emphasized.

Resistance continues from Yemen to Palestine and this path has been strengthened.

Martyr Gen. Soleimani and his comrades were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces.

