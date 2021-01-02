Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Jan. 02

Aftab:

Ayatollah Mesbah passes away

Gen. Ghaani points to possibility of responding to US crime from American soil

Ebtekar:

Suspicious moves in region and strategic patience

Iranian diplomats, military officials: Tehran ready for any response

Iran, Cuba jointly producing COVID-19 vaccine

Path of Quds Force will not change with American mischiefs

Etemad:

Insistence on proving isolation; two anti-Iran proposals of US concede defeat at UN

Ettela’at:

Resistance leaders hail bravery of Haj Qasem

Iran:

Assassinating Soleimani was an unforgivable US crime

Iran warns US of adventurism in Persian Gulf

Javan:

Fear of asking for revenge

Jomhuri Eslami:

Lavrov: Iran, Russia cooperating to preserve regional stability

Turkish FM: Turkey opposes sanctions against Iran

Photos of Marty Soleimani in Gaza and its message to Zionists

Shargh:

Perpetrators of Soleimani assassination will not have safety anywhere in world: Raeisi

Middle East worried about departure celebration of Trump

Kayhan:

Gen. Ghaani: Harsh revenge is definite even from inside America

COVID-19 breaks record in West: 4,000 deaths in America, 60,000 cases in England

