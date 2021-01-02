Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Jan. 02

Aftab:
Ayatollah Mesbah passes away
Gen. Ghaani points to possibility of responding to US crime from American soil
Ebtekar:
Suspicious moves in region and strategic patience
Iranian diplomats, military officials: Tehran ready for any response
Iran, Cuba jointly producing COVID-19 vaccine
Path of Quds Force will not change with American mischiefs
Etemad:
Insistence on proving isolation; two anti-Iran proposals of US concede defeat at UN
Ettela’at:
Resistance leaders hail bravery of Haj Qasem
Iran:
Assassinating Soleimani was an unforgivable US crime
Iran warns US of adventurism in Persian Gulf
Javan:
Fear of asking for revenge
Jomhuri Eslami:
Lavrov: Iran, Russia cooperating to preserve regional stability
Turkish FM: Turkey opposes sanctions against Iran
Photos of Marty Soleimani in Gaza and its message to Zionists
Shargh:
Perpetrators of Soleimani assassination will not have safety anywhere in world: Raeisi
Middle East worried about departure celebration of Trump
Kayhan:
Gen. Ghaani: Harsh revenge is definite even from inside America
COVID-19 breaks record in West: 4,000 deaths in America, 60,000 cases in England
MAH
Your Comment