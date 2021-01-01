1st VP felicitates world Christians on New Year

The congratulatory message of Jahangiri is read as follows,

Congratulations on the advent of New Christian Year to all people throughout the world and followers of Prophet of Peace Jesus Christ (PBUH) especially dear Christian compatriots.

The world went through a difficult year when it suffered the coronavirus global pandemic in addition to injustices and despotism. Islamic Republic of Iran witnessed the toughest and cruel US sanctions on all aspects of Iranian people’s daily life.

We hope that the New Year will be a year of life, full of peace, happiness, good health and prosperity for all people around the world.

