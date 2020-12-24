Gen. Bagheri congratulates Christian counterparts on new year

"I am very happy to congratulate the birthday of the Prophet of Mercy and Kindness of Jesus Christ (PBUH), the pure and holy son of Mary (PBUH), and the beginning of 2021 AD to your excellency," he wrote.

"Undoubtedly, following the religious teachings of Jesus Christ promises peace, justice, sincerity, and salvation for humanity," he added

General Bagheri also hoped that by overcoming the Coronavirus, the New Year be a year full of kindness, empathy, friendship, and love between nations and countries.

He also hoped for stability, security and a tendency towards truth and justice in the world.

