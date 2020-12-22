FFTG Awards Fest grants 5 prizes to Iran's A Trivial Thing

Seyed Morteza Sabzeqba is the author, photographer, editor, poster designer, and director of the Iranian short film A Trivial Thing shone at the FFTG Awards International Film Festival in the United States.

Seyed Morteza Sabzeqba has managed to win an award for the Best Experimental Film, the Best Director, and the Best Screen Play for his short film in this cinematic event.

Hossein Ghorchian and Majid Ardalan, respectively, won awards for the voice over and the best male actor.

The Iranian short film also won the first prize for the best film at the job Film Days International Film Festival in Italy, the best film prize at the Avalonia International Film Festival in the United States, and the best student film at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival in India.



