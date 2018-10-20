'The Sea Swells' wins jury award at Slemani filmfest.

'The Sea Swells' has surrealist content and depicts the symbolic life of character like Odyssey in a house on the sea, making coffins for the war dead under the sea.

Amir Gholami, a well-known Kurdish filmmaker in Iran, has previously received two awards of best short film and best director for a short film at Iranian Film Festival (IFF) - San Francisco for his movie 'The Sea Swells'.

The 3rd edition of Slemani International Film Festival was held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan on October 10-16, 2018, during which Iranian films won awards in several categories.

'3 Faces' by Jafar Panahi won the award for best feature film and Navid Mohammadzadeh won the award for best actor for his role in Vahid Jalilvand’s acclaimed drama 'No Date, No Signature'.

In addition, 'Blister' by Morteza Shams won the award for best short film.

In addition, Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi was named best director for his latest movie 'Beyond the Clouds', which was produced in India.

Several Iranian cineastes, including Hassan Naqqashi and Reza Dormishian, were on the jury panels of the various sections of the festival.

