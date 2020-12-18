JCPOA revival does not require new document

This agreement will not be renegotiated and if revived, no separate document will be required, Iran's Permanent Representative to Vienna-based Intl. Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said in a tweet on Friday.

"1. As I said before, @iaeaorg sole role is to monitor and verify the voluntary nuclear-related measures as detailed in the JCPOA and to provide regular factual updates in this regard. Presenting any assessment on how the commitments are implemented (e.g referring to breach) is absolutely beyond the mandate of the Agency and should be avoided," he tweeted.

" 2. @iaeaorg played its part during negotiations on the JCPoA. The commitments of the parties and @iaeaorg tasks have been delicately drafted and agreed and each side knows what to do to implement the deal," he added.

"3. There would be no renegotiation on the Deal and in case of its revival, there is no necessity for a new document on the Agency’s role. It’s not needed to complicate the situation," the Iranian official wrote.

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency claimed on Thursday that reviving Iran’s nuclear deal under US President-elect would require striking a new agreement as the situation has changed a lot compared to the past.

In an interview with Reuters, Rafael Grossi claimed that there had been too many breaches for the agreement to simply snap back into place.

“I cannot imagine that they are going simply to say, ‘We are back to square one’ because square one is no longer there,” Grossi said in continuation of his claim.

“It is clear that there will have to be a protocol or an agreement or an understanding or some ancillary document which will stipulate clearly what we do,” he added.

