Search underway after signs of corocodile spotted in Tehran

Jalal Maleki told Mehr News Agency on Monday that searches began after a crocodile was reportedly spotted in Chitgar Lake but to the present time nothing has been found.

To ensure the security of the district's inhabitants, firefighter teams started investigations in the lake, he said.

Maleki underscored that the job is done to bring peace and security to Chitgar residents and can not be translated as proof for the presence of a crocodile in the lake.

As reported, if there is a crocodile in this lake, it needs to hunt and be on land, which has not been observed in the last month.

The monitoring and investigation operations are going on around the clock.

The story began on Sunday when a picture of a living creature resembling a big lizard, an alligator fish, or a crocodile in Chitgar Lake waters was shared by someone on social media.

The news persuaded the executive managers of the lake to close its district temporarily.

HJ/5095383