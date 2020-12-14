Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 14

Ebtekar:
Covert aim of Erdogan by reciting poem
Iran economic growth turned positive: CBI chief
Iran-Afghanistan strategic coop. document to be soon finalized: Araghchi
Ettela’at:
Unrest in Paris; People took to streets to protest Macron Gov.
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine to be produced in spring
First-class ‘Order of Nasr’ presented to martyr Fakhrizadeh family
German, French envoys summoned to Foreign Ministry
Iran:
Deadline for addressing FATF bills extended in EC
Donyay’e Eghtesad:
Street war in Washington
Iran economic growth positive after 12 seasons
Kayhan:
Paris in flames of people’s anger for fifth consecutive week
Biden, Trump supporters engage in street fight
Trump: The fight has just begun
Foreign tankers waiting to buy gasoline from Iran
MAH
Your Comment