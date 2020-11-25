  1. Politics
Iran, Brazil emphasize developing trade ties in post-corona

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Brazil stressed the need to promote deep-rooted relations between the two countries including development of trade ties in post-corona period.

Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi and Brazilian Minister of Institutional Security General Augusto Heleno met and held talks at the venue of Presidential Palace of Brazil on Wed.

During the meeting, in addition to reviewing various aspects of bilateral ties, the two sides termed continuation of political consultations between Iran and Brazil ‘important’ and emphasized the need for promoting deep-rooted relations between the two countries including expansion of trade and business ties in post-corona period.   

Islamic Republic of Iran and Brazil have high potentials and capabilities for mutual cooperation in various fields.

The direct and indirect volume of trade exchanged between Iran and Brazil hit more than $4 billion in 2019.

Augusto Heleno is a retired army general who is in charge of the "Ministry of Institutional Security" in Bolsonaro administration which deals with national security issues and defense policies of Brazilian government.

