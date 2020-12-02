2 months set to stop Additional Protocol implementation

According to the Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday, the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol will be stopped two months after the entry into force of the law that was passed yesterday if the obligations are not fully implemented by participant countries in Iran nuclear deal.

In Tuesday's parliamentary legislation, the deadline was set at one month from the time the law was passed.

Lawmakers ratified on Tue. the general outlines of a counteractive plan for the lifting of sanctions after the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfil commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist.

According to Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei, the "general outlines" of the double-urgency motion was passed with 248 votes in favour, during Tuesday morning's open session.

Amouei said the plan, the details of which await the lawmaker’s decision, aims to counteract unilateral sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic by Western countries, topped by the United States.

ZZ/