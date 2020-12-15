Over 21 tons of narcotics seized in Iran in a week

In the recent week, the total number of drug confiscation in Iran hit over 21 tons, Nasser Aslani said on Tuesday, adding that this amount, compared to the same period last year (16,588 kg) has increased by 27%.

Opium accounted for 82% of the total confiscation, and the remaining included 1,277 kg of morphine, 1,086 kg of hashish, 315 kg of crystal, 277 kg of heroin, 156 kg of grass, and 717 kg of other narcotic, he added.

83% of drug confiscation has been carried out in 6 Iranian provinces, including Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, Hormozagan, Bushehr, South Khorasan respectively, he also said.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.



