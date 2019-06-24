Iran’s HSU, France’s Université Paris 13 sign MoU on scientific coop.

International Cooperation Director of Hakim Sabzevari University Gholamali Farzi said that Iranian officials of HSU held talks with the officials of Université Paris 13 on development of academic cooperation and holding joint master courses.

The MoU stipulates the universities to gear up the efforts for boosting mutual cooperation including professor and student exchange, planning for joint undergraduate courses and collaborative scientific and research fields.

Iran’s HSU has signed international MoUs with Université de Lyon, University of Turin, Herat University and Kurdistan Region University sofar, he added.

Hakim Sabzevari University is one of the most developed public universities in Sabzevar city at Razavi Khorasan province, Iran. It is one of the most prestigious public university in Iran and the oldest university in Sabzevar. HSU was established in 1973 when its name was Kar University.

